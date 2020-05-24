Melba Joyce Piper
February 12, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Monterey
Melba Piper passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease at the age of 87.
Born in Bulls Gap Tennessee on February 12, 1933. Melba moved to Monterey, CA when she was 24 years old with her husband Don Piper who was stationed at Fort Ord.
Her first job in Monterey was a teller at Bank of America. She went on to have a very successful career at the United Air Lines for 29 years.
Mom enjoyed gardening and she loved to take long walks. She was the happiest when she was around her grandchildren. Mom loved to watch them play sports, she was an avid Softball/Baseball fan.
Melba was a loving devoted wife to her husband Don, he deceased in 1998 after 44 years of marriage. She was a wonderful mother to her three children, Donald Jr. (Monica) of Monterey, Douglas of Parker, CO, and Pamela Astor (Marc) of Roseville, CA. She was also blessed with four grandchildren who she loved deeply, Breanna Piper, Justin Astor, Devin Astor and Ethan Astor.
We want to express our sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the staff of the Terrace club at Sunrise Villa Salinas.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Monterey City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers any donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, 501 Eldorado St., Monterey, CA 93940.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
