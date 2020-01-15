|
|
Melvin LeRoy Blevens
Dec. 4, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2020
Carmel Valley
Gentleman, leader, humanitarian, friend, Mel was born in Portland, Oregon, to Grace Lauretta Smith and Milburn Henry Blevens. As a young man, he developed a lifelong passion for building and design. In 1956 he earned a Bachelor of Architecture at the University of Oregon, accepted a commission in the United States Navy, and shipped off to Guam with his new wife, Barbara. His young family settled in Carmel Valley in 1958.
Mel partnered with Peter Holewinski to begin a successful architectural firm in Salinas, designing several landmark buildings on the Monterey Peninsula, including the much-beloved St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.
With his wife, family, and friends, he enjoyed travel, fly fishing, marathon running, golf, tennis, hiking, and bird watching. Mel served on the Robinson Jeffers Tor House Foundation and the Salvation Army board. With the rank of commander, he retired from the Navy Reserve. He was active in St. Dunstan's Church, serving on the vestry and making several mission trips to St. Andre's School in Haiti.
Mel was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Drake Johnson, and his sister Elayne Zalky. He is survived by two children: Kathryn Freer (Jonathon) and Alexander Blevens (Marcia); seven grandchildren: Hannah Slamen (Alexander), Heather Wartanyan (Win), Abigail Brown (Erick), Carly Rasmussen (Dane), Meghan Moore (Zachary), Christopher Blevens (Melissa), and Andrew Blevens; twelve great-grandchildren; and dear friend Ramona Smith.
Memorial service, 1:00 P.M., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 28005 Robinson Canyon Road, Carmel, CA. Those wishing to remember Mel's passion for community service may give to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1570, Salinas, CA, 93902.
View the online memorial for Melvin LeRoy Blevens
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 15, 2020