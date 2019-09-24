|
Melvin Selander
June 2, 1937- September 19, 2019
Mabton, WA.
Melvin C. Selander age 82 of Mabton, WA. passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Mabton, WA. Melvin was born June 2, 1937, in Seattle, WA to Albert and Edna (Gould) Selander. He spent his early years in Renton, WA and the Yakima Valley. On October 20, 1962 he married Renee Charvet in Grandview, WA. Following their marriage they made their home in Yakima and Pasco, WA before moving to California in 1969. Mel worked for Chevron in Monterey, CA until he retired in 1992. After retiring to keep busy he held positions with Safeway, the Naval Post Graduate School, and Barton's Pharmacy. Over the years, he coached various girls softball teams including Monterey Peninsula Girls Softball, Monterey High School Varsity, and ASA travel teams. Mel returned to Washington after 30 years in California where he was a season ticket holder for Gonzaga Women's Basketball and an avid fan of college basketball and softball.
Mel is survived by his wife of 57 years Renee (Charvet) Selander, 3 daughters; Carlene Guzman and husband Rudy of Elk Grove, CA and Colette Bouc and husband John of Redmond, OR and Coral-Lynn Davila and husband Ken of Vacaville, CA. 4 grandchildren; Raul, Gabriel, Zack, and Jessica and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, WA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, WA. Those wishing to honor his memory may make donations in his name to Heartlinks Hospice & Pallative Care of Sunnyside or Gonzaga Womens Athletics. Those wishing to sign Melvin's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 24, 2019