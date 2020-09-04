Mezola Benton
Sept 29,1924 - Aug 10, 2020
Canterbury Woods, Pacific Grove CA
Visionary educator, activist for social change and women's equality died in Monterey at age 95 following a stroke. Mez' work in coalition with social organizations such as the League of Woman Voters and the American Association of University Women earned repeated recognition. Born Mezola Sandermark, in Olsson, Nebraska, Mez said her ideals formed during her small-town family life. This vision centered the individual within concentric circles of responsibility to home, community, state, country, and world. Mez' first marriage to Lester Aagren produced daughter Trudy Ann, her only child. Her second marriage in 1966 to school psychologist Edward A. Benton ended with his death in 2004. In 2012, Mez married retired school principal Harry Bruce Bradley. The death of Trudy in October 2017, followed by that of Bruce a year later were double heartbreaks for Mez. Mez earned her BA and MA in education at San Jose State College. She retired in 1979 as elementary school principal after 23 years with the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. Mez joined the League of Women Voters Monterey Peninsula (LWVMP) in 1980; served as president 1983-1984. She joined the American Association of University Women Monterey Peninsula (AAUWMP) in 1973 and served as public policy director for many years. Believing a budget is a moral document whose priorities should be examined, Mez thought when the cold war ended it was time to put people first. She spearheaded a series of town hall meetings in 1990-1992 with then Congressman and Chair House Budget Committee, Leon Panetta to redirect federal spending from arms toward domestic needs and to reduce the federal deficit. She then put together a nationwide Federal Budget Network of 140 League units tasked with lobbying relevant Congressional and Senate committee members. Their efforts contributed to a reduction of federal deficit spending. In 1995 the network was permanently established in the national League, chaired by Mez Benton.
Mez played a leading role in reopening two abandoned child care centers on Fort Ord and the Presidio of Monterey.
Believing our 12-year education system inadequate, Mez was deeply impressed by Senator Bernie Sanders' plan for free 4-year college. She felt that community colleges at minimum should be tuition-free. In 1993 Mez led the way in establishing the Sylvia Panetta Scholarship Fund at Monterey Peninsula College (MPC) to help promising students of diverse backgrounds complete lower division work at MPC. Mez served as the Fund's administrative director for many years.
Mez coordinated with many organizations across the community to develop consensus and vision for re-use of the former Fort Ord site. Retraining for those whose jobs would disappear at base closing was a vital re-use objective. Mez co-chaired the Education Advisory Group of the Fort Ord Reuse Community Task Force organized by Congressman Panetta in 1990. The Opportunity Center, the California State University of Monterey Bay and the University of California Monterey Bay Education, Science, and Technology Center on the former Ft. Ord site resulted from this effort.
In 2008 Mez Benton was instrumental in saving Gateway Center of Monterey County in Pacific Grove from bankruptcy when a change in California regulations would have ended state funding.
Notworthy among her many recognitions, the California Legislature Assembly recognized her in March 2010 for contributions in Public Policy to the AAUWMP. The United Nations Association of Monterey Bay and Friends of Pearl Ross awarded her the Pearl Ross Feminist Activist Award in 1999. For her work for Gateway Center, in March 2002 she received Special United States Congressional Recognition as well as recognition by the California State Senate, and was named Outstanding Woman of the Year by Commission on the Status of Women of Monterey County.
Confined to her home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mez created a chronology of American women's struggle for equal rights, walked one to two miles, and performed her counter top pushups every day because—no surprise to those who knew her—Mez was a fighter to the end. Mez lost most of her eyesight during her last years, but her vision remains undimmed. She is survived by Lisa Santos, daughter of Trudy, and five stepchildren.
Mez declined any memorial service, desiring that her ashes be scattered near those of Ed Benton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gateway Center of Monterey County, Attention: Robert, 850 Congress Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Or visit gatewaycenter.org
, or call 831.372.8002 View the online memorial for Mezola Benton