|
|
Michael A. Marotta, Sr.
May 22, 1921 - November 17, 2019
Monterey
With music as his spark, Mike Marotta Sr. has been a force for good in the Monterey area as a businessman, musician and community leader. Since 1932, when he became the youngest member of the Musicians Union at age 11, the Monterey born and raised Marotta has radiated his love for the Monterey Peninsula through innumerable hours and endless energy dedicated to community service and fundraising work for the United Way, Community Hospital, American Heart Association, Festa Italia, and Dixieland Monterey, Children's home society and numerous other charities. The Chamber of Commerce named him as 1982 Citizen of the Year.
He served on the Monterey Planning Commission for 10 years, and served as a director for the Monterey Jazz Festival. He was honored to be named a Fellow for Cal State University Monterey Bay for his contributions in art and music. The composition of his lustrous years of community service has been sparked by a simple philosophy: "Life should be lived like a good musical score…you need a good beginning, a good middle, and a good end. Most important are the beginning and the end. You can make a lot of mistakes in the middle and still pull it off- that's music and that's life." From beginning to end, he has composed his life brilliantly.
He was an entertainer, musician, businessman, civic leader and all around fun fellow to be around. Entertaining people is what he enjoyed most. This local fellow reached a place of comfort through his successes as a businessman, yet his greatest joy came from playing his accordion and entertaining folks.
He is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. His late wife, Phyllis passed in 1998. Family, great friends ,music and his town were his greatest joy and passion.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 7 at Cypress Community Church at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Seeds in his Garden, Attn: Pastor Wayne Adams. P.O. Box 12583, Fresno, CA 93778.
Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
View the online memorial for Michael A. Marotta, Sr.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019