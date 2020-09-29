1/1
Michael Alan Miller
Michael Alan Miller
January 23, 1952 - September 15, 2020
Monterey
Michael A. Miller, age 68, a 56-year resident of Monterey, CA passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio. Mike graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1970 and attended Monterey Peninsula College. He was a skilled athlete in swimming, football, and tennis.
Mike started his career washing cars at Stahl Motor Co. and was an integral part of setting up the body shop there. His career continued in other automotive related businesses to include custom car builds, stretch limousines and armored vehicles as well as managing a full service body shop. Mike was a true craftsman in the auto body trade. He could paint, do bodywork and was a master at fiberglass repair and fiberglass mold making. Mike spent the latter part of his career working at All Around Auto with his friends Josh Hageman, Shad Pendergraft and many others that came and went. Mike rode his bike everywhere. He was always on time; you could set your watch by his coming and going to work. Always in at eight and peddling away at five.
Mike had a lifelong love of sports. He enjoyed pizza, beer, and pinball. And yes, soap operas too. All My Children was his favorite. Mike also loved to play and write music. He would invite his friends over, play his guitar and make them sing his songs with him. That was his version of karaoke.
Mike's smile will be greatly missed. His laugh was authentic and his eyes bore a shining wit. He was genuinely kind, uncommonly giving, and exceptionally friendly. He was resourceful, creative, honest, and warm. He possessed grit, charisma, and a gentle and generous heart; a caring friend to all who knew him. Mike was an incredibly sweet, sincere, and deeply loving and devoted father and grandfather. He will be endlessly missed by those that loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Brown Miller, and his sister, Patricia Lynn. Mike is survived by his brother, Randall, his son, Jacob, his daughter Erin and his two granddaughters.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Michael Alan Miller



Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
