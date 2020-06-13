Michael John Cloran
Sept. 10, 1937 - June 7, 2020
Carmel, California
Our dear Michael left this life for the next on the morning of Sunday, June 7, 2020. He had suffered from Alzheimer's for the past few years; prayers were answered as he passed away peacefully and without pain. He was a friend to everyone and loved by many. Mike's passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts.
Mike was born in 1937 to Alice and Everett Cloran in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but spent his formative years in Pasadena, California. He attended Santa Clara College and University of Southern California (USC). He started off his career as a stockbroker and later, a real estate agent. As an adult, he loved all things European and traveled the world with first wife Joanie. They discovered Carmel in the '70s and owned/managed The San Antonio House, a popular and early bed-and-breakfast. Later, they built a one-of-a-kind, oceanside home on Lincoln Street in Carmel. Mike had a lifelong affinity for the beauty in our world. He collected butterflies as a boy, loved and collected art, and had a keen eye for fashion. He owned the Carmel Village Sports Shoppes for many years before retirement. Following his marriage to Sandie on the shores of Maui, her passion for horses became his as well. Many enjoyable hours were spent caring for their horse, Sable. Mike was also an avid golfer and was a frequent player on the course at Pebble Beach. He was beyond proud of the day he shot a hole-in-one.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Sandie, stepsons Chris and Gregory Piper, nieces Lee Ann Ries and Laura Guth, and nephew Jon Root. He also leaves behind his adored Shih-Poo puppy Peaches.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of Monterey, California. The family wishes to thank CHOMP Hospice and the staff of Westland House for providing excellent, compassionate care during Mike's final days.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 13, 2020.