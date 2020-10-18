Michael Joseph Doran, Jr.
1934 - 2020
Monterey
Michael Joseph Doran, Jr., a resident of the Monterey Peninsula for 32 years, passed peacefully on October 7, 2020. His wife of 58 years, Chantal Marie, predeceased him. He was "Daddy" to his children Dominique Chabot, Darlene Doran-Jones (David), Diana Doran and Michael Doran III (Mari) and "Grandpa" to Joshua and Shawn Chabot, Amber Kirk, Caleb, Corban and Collin Doran, and Evan and Rachel Jones. He had ten great-grandchildren. Michael was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on November 29, 1934, to Victorine and Michael Doran and was brother to Dorothy Leahy. His family loved him very much and he loved them.
He served 20 years in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps and retired as a Staff Sergeant in 1973. His decorations included the Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Throughout his military career, he was stationed in France, Germany, Belgium, Vietnam, and at many installations in the United States. He continued to identify strongly with the Army after his service.
Mike Doran was a simple man who was generous to those less fortunate.
He will be interred with his wife at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. At his request, no services will be held. For condolences, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
. View the online memorial for Michael Joseph Doran, Jr.