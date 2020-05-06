Michael Louis Ryan
1949 - 2020
Michael Louis Ryan
June 8, 1949 - May 3, 2020
Carmel Valley
Michael Louis Ryan (70) of Carmel Valley passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born June 8, 1949 at Fort Lawton in Seattle, WA. He moved to Salinas in 1962. He was a resident of Rippling River Community in Carmel Valley Village for the past 45 years.
Mike was a devout Catholic, a parishioner at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Carmel Valley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ryan, and father, Lt. Col. William Ryan.
He is survived by a sister, Julie Hammersmith (Jon), Salinas, CA; niece, Jill Tate (Ryan), Lake Oswego, OR; their children, Chloe, Olivia and Jakob; nephew, Russell Hammersmith (Vivi), Salinas, CA; their daughter Charlotte; along with many cousins.
Private family services have been arranged through Struve and Laporte.
The family would like to thank Watsonville Nursing Center, Pacific Coast Care, and Bridge Hospice of Watsonville.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 6, 2020.
