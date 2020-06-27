Michael Walker Grow
Dec.19, 1955 - June 24, 2020
Scottsville, KY
Mike passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky in the Hospice of Southern Kentucky at 0.10 HRS, June 24th with his younger brother, Bobby, holding his hand, after a two-year battle with Cancer.
Mike was a superb athlete in Pony League Football and High School Track. He could do 40 full scale pullups at the age of 18.
Mike was born in Fort Benning, GA into an Army family, - so he travelled a lot to include Grade School in Germany, warehouse boss in Africa and trips with his Granddaddy who fought in WWII. Mike's mother Barbara, died of Cancer in 1984 in Oak Hills (Fort Ord) CA. While living in CA, Mike went on numerous hikes with father, brothers and dogs in the Sierras.
During his 1st. Army enlistment (1987- 1989), Mike won numerous awards for Physical Fitness, Parachute Badge, Expert Infantry Man Badge and Good Conduct Medal. During his 2nd enlistment (1983-1991), he was awarded the Combat Infantry Man Badge, Commendation Medal, and numerous awards for Achievement during Desert Storm.
After taking early-out, Mike studied at the University of Arizona where he was on the Fine Arts Dean 's List 1993-95 and graduated Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Mike worked numerous jobs since 1995 amongst them teaching English in the Ukraine and Egypt and always did well especially on Bobby's Farm in Kentucky.
He is survived by his father (Bob), stepmother (Karin), two brothers (Tom and Bobby), two sisters in law (Marylou and Terri), one nephew, five nieces, two grandnieces and five grandnephews.
Services are being arranged by the Grow Family in Kentucky info: https://www.goadfh.com/obituary/Michael-Grow
In Lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the cause close to Mike's Heart:
Lift Up the Vulnerable, P.O. BOX 22027, New York, NY 10087-2027
https://liftupthevulnerable.org
View the online memorial for Michael Walker Grow
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 27, 2020.