Michele Girard
1968 - 2020
Michele Girard
June 9, 1968 - August 26, 2020
Cincinnati, Ohio

Michele Girard, 52, passed away in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. A 1986 graduate of Carmel High School, she attended Monterey Peninsula College, received her bachelor's degree from U.C. Berkeley, and her master's degree from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. The highlight of her life was meeting, marrying, and spending 22 wonderful years with her eternal love, Blake Oglesby. She is survived by her husband Blake, her father Gary Girard, her sisters Amanda Girard Jones and Gabrielle Girard Soley, niece Sofia Proia, nephew Michael Proia, goddaughter Juliette Trambley, and beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Maureen. There will be no service per Michele's wishes. Anyone wishing to donate in Michele's memory is encouraged to do so to the donor's favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Michele Girard

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 1, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

