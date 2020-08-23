Mike L SandhagenAugust 8, 1954 - August 3, 2020Sacramento, CABy the time you get over the shock of larger than life Mike being gone, you'll probably wonder if he's nicknaming everyone in heaven and making them laugh. And don't doubt for a moment that he's there. Although he had some bad boy days, he was a beautiful, loving soul who grew to love Jesus, and he hoped you would too.Mike Sandhagen (aka Michael, Duffy, Big Mike, Duffy Sanchez, Big Daddy, etc) passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on August 3rd; just 2 days after marrying the love of his life, Tammy Parker.Born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 8, 1954, Mike grew up playing in the little woods, boating on the Cedar River and adventuring with his Cub Scout Pack. Although his sister's birth crashed his 8th birthday, he always adored Sister Susan. Brother Kent (aka Martin) was the first to be renamed by Mike, and that's even before they moved to California in 1963!California was faster than Iowa and Mike wanted more so he started selling candy to classmates in junior high. He was a lanky and lean teen, causing the Monterey High Wrestling Team to wonder just who he thought he was. When his all grit-no quit attitude earned him a spot on the Varsity Wrestling Team they knew who he was. Oh how his Dad loved watching him wrestle! Decades later Mike used that same grit and tenacity to recover from a 7 way bypass and then battle the ugly cancer for 2 years when docs tried to tell him 6 months. Mike refused their words; he lived, he loved, he laughed, he called his friends, and fulfilled his greatest longing by marrying the woman for whom he'd waited his whole life.Mike remained an independent businessman until a couple months before his passing. He was a highly sought after framer in the Sacramento area, built many custom homes, worked a season on a friend's fishing boat, worked as a card dealer in Tahoe, played golf whenever he could, gifted his children the camping/boating life and collected many lifelong friends (nicknamed by Mike) along the way. A scroll through Mike's contacts was like an old west poker game with most using aliases.Although he didn't want to go, Mike left behind his bride Tammy, his biological children Derrick & Kayla, his brother Kent (Neva), sister Susan, his "new" children, Julia (Kyle) Raulinaitis, Chris "Bubba" Parker, Whitney Parker (Aaron Visger), 2 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great nieces/nephews and 4 "new" grandchildren. His parents, Harley & Gloria, passed last year and were with him as he passed.We're Celebrating the Life of Mike Sandhagen at the Ryde Hotel Wedding Garden, 14340 Hwy 160, Walnut Grove, CA on August 29, 2020 from 10am – noon. Brunch provided, bring your stories. If attending please text Neva at 209-587-0573 so we have a count.