Mildred "Millie" Lucido Sorci

January 11, 1917 - February 18, 2019

Resident of Morgan Hill

On February 18, 2019, Mildred "Millie" Lucido Sorci passed away at the age of 102. She was at home surrounded by her family. Millie was born and raised in Monterey, California. She is the daughter of the late Angelina Enea and Joseph Lucido. Her father, a fisherman, opened one the of the first liquor stores in Monterey after prohibition. Millie Sorci graduated from San Carlos School. In 1937, she married Sam D. Sorci, a member of a prominent San Jose farming family. They were married for 60 years and worked alongside each other on the ranch they bought in 1942.

Millie Sorci was a member of the Mothers' Guild at Sacred Heart School in San Jose. She donated her time to the Holy Family Sisters, teaching catechism to children in the Evergreen district. She also volunteered at the Kelley History Park in San Jose. She served as an officer for the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) Branch 4 at Holy Cross Church in the early 1960's.

After selling their ranch in the Evergreen district of San Jose, Millie and Sam Sorci retired and moved to Morgan Hill in the 1980s. She became a charter member of the ICF Branch 435 at Saint Catherine Church. Sam Sorci passed away in 1997.

Millie Sorci is survived by her children: Deanna, John (Toni), Joseph (Cathy) and Thomas Sorci; her grandchildren: Sal, Melissa (Doug), Megan (Isaac), Gregory (Rikki), Christina (AJ) and Michael Sorci and her twelve great-grandchildren.

Her siblings predeceased her: Paul Lucido, Marion Sorci, Ratzi Lucido, and most recently, Frances Anderson, who passed away July 1, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 17720 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, with Visitation beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the above Chapel. Funeral Mass Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Catherine's Church Building Fund preferred.





