Mildred Tharp Annand
June 15, 1921 - September 30, 2020
Carmel Valley
Mildred Tharp Annand died peacefully of natural causes on September 30, 2020, after a long and good life. She was born in the great San Joaquin Valley on June 15, 1921, the adored only child of Gene and Bernice Tharp. After her father died and her mother remarried, she was also the much-loved stepdaughter of Nelson M Leoni.
Mildred – always Millie to her family – was born with the gift of laughter and kept it throughout her life. After her happy, rural childhood in Lemoore, CA, she attended UC Berkeley where she met Bob Annand, a handsome flyer with the US Army Air Corps. They were married in 1943, and for 63 years lived happily together, first in the San Joaquin Valley and then in Carmel Valley. During her life, she was a librarian, a devoted church member, a planning commissioner, a grand jury member, a gardener and a wonderful cook. She read voraciously, was quietly deeply cultured and was a thoughtful, generous and compassionate citizen. Most importantly, though, she was a warm, kind, cheerful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. As her grandson wrote: "There are few people in the world who you only have good memories of and she was one of those people." Throughout her life, and the inevitable ups and downs of having a long life, she always chose to look to the future with optimism. She was a treasure to her family and friends and will be missed beyond measure.
Millie is survived by her daughter, Iathan, son-in-law, John, daughter-in-law, Barbara Holmes, her grandchildren, Miles (Hilary), Laurie, and Ryan (Jessica) and her great-grandchildren Kyla, Jahya, Leo, Josh, Miely and Bobby, Jr. Her bright spirit will live on in each of them. She was predeceased by her son, Kent, and her husband, Bob.
The family thanks, with eternal gratitude, the caregivers who filled her final years with love and comfort: Nana, Kalolaine, Narita, Pam and Ken. They are angels among us.
In lieu of flowers, Millie requested contributions be made to Interim, a Monterey County charity that provides support and housing to homeless mentally ill adults (www.Interiminc.org
) or to St. Dunstan's Foundation (St. Dunstan's, 28005 Robinson Canyon Rd, Carmel, CA 93923) or to a favorite charity
.
Due to the current health crisis, a small family service will be held. View the online memorial for Mildred Tharp Annand