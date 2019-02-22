Millard B. Copas

April 10, 1943 - January 28, 2019

Former Monterey Peninsula Resident

Millard passed away at the nursing center in West Union, OH where he had been since undergoing surgery in Cincinnati on Nov. 27. Cause of death was complications due to surgery.

Born in Dayton, OH, Millard attended school in Cabool, MO, Natalia, TX, Seaside and Monterey, CA. After an overseas tour with the US Army, Millard returned to make his home in the Monterey area. He was employed by the former John Gardiner's Tennis Ranch in Carmel Valley, The CA State Auto Assn. in Monterey, and Wells Fargo in Chandler, AZ, from which he retired. Millard taught himself to become a skilled handyman. He loved growing flowers, particularly roses. He also loved freshwater fishing and pursuing his interest in family genealogy. He attended Seaside Assembly of God Church and later, the First Baptist Church of Seaman, OH.

Millard was predeceased by his father in 1959, and his mother in 2004. He is survived by his brother Gordon Copas of Oakland, CA, his daughters Cynthia Montgomery of Carmel, Teri Copas of Marina, Veronica Yanez of Burke, VA, and Jeannette Copas of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by Linda Copas of Marina, Georganne Copas of Salinas, Peggy Copas of Mesa, AZ, and Mary Ellen Copas of Seaman, OH, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and a number of cousins. Graveside services were held for Millard near Seaman, OH in the small Hull/Baptist Cemetery where he was placed next to his paternal grandparents.





