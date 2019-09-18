|
|
Milton Otto 'Mo' Lawitzke
Feb. 26, 1958 - July 29, 2019
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Mo, as he was known to his family and close friends, passed suddenly in the home of his youth on Monday, July, 29th. He was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. Mo was a 'local' boy, born and raised in Carmel. After graduating from Carmel High School in 1976, he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the military, he graduated from Park College with a Bachelors in Management in 1998. In the military, he achieved the second highest enlisted rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service to his country in 2003. After retiring, he proceeded to work around the world with the U.S. Government. He worked as a project manager for the US embassy in Indonesia, Germany, Rome, Budapest, and Jamaica to name a few. He came back the Carmel to lovingly take care of his mother Millicent (Millie) during the last phases of her life. Mo was preceded in death by his sister, Heidi Fluegge, father, Dick 'Coach', and mother, Millicent. He is survived by his sisters Loree Burroughs, Amy Consul, and his son Edward Lee Lawitzke. Both services will be held on Friday September 27, 2019. The first ceremony will be at the Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM for Military Honors and placement. The second ceremony of his Celebration of Life will be held at Carpenter's Hall in the Sunset Center from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM. It is requested donations be made to the Charity () in his honor in lieu of flowers. Please email [email protected] or call (831) 238-9892 . Mail can be sent to: Lee Lawitzke P.O. Box 3964., Berkeley, CA 94703.
View the online memorial for Milton Otto 'Mo' Lawitzke
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 18, 2019