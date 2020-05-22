Missy McDillJune 24, 1954 - May 18, 2020Resident of Santa CruzMissy McDill, born Mary Melissa McDill in Salinas, CA, passed away peacefully at her home in Soquel, surrounded by family and loved ones. Missy was one of a kind, with bigger-than-life energy, and shared her love of life and giving spirit with everyone she met.After completing her BFA from California College of the Arts, Missy moved to Santa Cruz to establish her business, McDill Associates, a design and marketing agency that would go on to shape the face of the fresh produce industry, earning dozens of awards for their groundbreaking design, packaging, and strategic marketing efforts. Missy was a monumental figure in her community, both as a businesswoman and through her countless contributions to Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services and other local charities. She loved dancing, travel, art, and sipping tequila with friends and family. She will be deeply missed.She is survived by her husband Bill Gurmin and son McCoy McDill-Gurmin (wife Effie), sisters Debbi McDill, Julie McDill (Larry), and Laurie Leslie (Jim), brothers John McDill (George) and Budj McDill (Becky), stepchildren Tiffany Keith (Tim) and Torre Gurmin (Jen), grandchildren Matt, Justina, Lila, and Ace, and numerous nephews and nieces.The family will be holding a celebration of life to honor her memory at a date that is yet to be decided, in light of current events. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you consider making a donation in her memory to Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services.