Missy McDill
1954 - 2020
Missy McDill
June 24, 1954 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Missy McDill, born Mary Melissa McDill in Salinas, CA, passed away peacefully at her home in Soquel, surrounded by family and loved ones. Missy was one of a kind, with bigger-than-life energy, and shared her love of life and giving spirit with everyone she met.
After completing her BFA from California College of the Arts, Missy moved to Santa Cruz to establish her business, McDill Associates, a design and marketing agency that would go on to shape the face of the fresh produce industry, earning dozens of awards for their groundbreaking design, packaging, and strategic marketing efforts. Missy was a monumental figure in her community, both as a businesswoman and through her countless contributions to Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services and other local charities. She loved dancing, travel, art, and sipping tequila with friends and family. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband Bill Gurmin and son McCoy McDill-Gurmin (wife Effie), sisters Debbi McDill, Julie McDill (Larry), and Laurie Leslie (Jim), brothers John McDill (George) and Budj McDill (Becky), stepchildren Tiffany Keith (Tim) and Torre Gurmin (Jen), grandchildren Matt, Justina, Lila, and Ace, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will be holding a celebration of life to honor her memory at a date that is yet to be decided, in light of current events. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you consider making a donation in her memory to Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
TO ALL OF THE FAMILY,MISSY IS AT PEACE NOW. WALTER GILMORE.
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Missy's family during this time of tremendous loss. I have many fond memories of Missy from our school days. She really was special. - Kathy Dooley McNutt
Kathy Dooley McNutt
May 21, 2020
Missy was so very creative and she and her team really changed the face of produce marketing with innovative and stimulating programs. I always admired her work and her bubbly and straight forward personality.
Emmett Linder
