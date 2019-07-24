Morris Armstrong, Jr.

February 18, 1954 - July 2, 2019

Monterey

Morris Armstrong, Jr. was born February 18, 1954 in San Francisco, CA to the late Morris Armstrong, Sr. and Geraldine "Geri" Maretta Armstrong. Morris entered into rest July 2, 2019 at the age of 65. A life-long resident of the Peninsula, Morris last resided in the city of Monterey. He was a graduate of Seaside High School class of 1972, where he was a member of the wrestling team and medaled at the Central Coast Sectionals. As a young man, Morris was active in the Civil Rights Movement and continued to closely follow politics into his adult years. A lover of jazz music, he could often be found listening to his favorite group Weather Report. A bit of a musician himself, Morris played the bass guitar. He was an avid bike rider and last worked in the hospitality industry. Morris is survived by brother, Gerald Armstrong; two nieces, Medea Wilson (Will), Elaine Armstrong; one nephew Aaron Udarbe; one great niece, Ajanae Johnson, two great nephews Noah & Micah Wilson and a host of family and friends. The family requests that all cards and letters of condolence be mailed to P.O. Box 1594, Seaside, CA 93955.





View the online memorial for Morris Armstrong, Jr. Published in The Monterey Herald on July 24, 2019