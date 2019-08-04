|
Myrtle Olava Menczkowski
March 12, 1921 ~ July 30, 2019
Carmel
Myrtle Olava Menczkowski, or Ski as she is known to her friends and family, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her grandfather, Conrad "Pop" Hansen, immigrated to the island of Maui in 1863, married Annie Nelson of Kauai and had 10 children, including Ski's mother, Olava. Her father was James Kerr of Peebles, Scotland.
Ski met her late husband, Lt. Col John Menczkowski USAF, at Hickam Air Force Base while she was working as a government assistant. They experienced the tragedy of Pearl Harbor together and Ski volunteered afterwards to assist wounded service men and women. While they were stationed at various military bases, Ski always volunteered in base hospitals as a Red Cross Grey lady and was a member in the Air Force Emergency Association and United States Air Force Wives Auxiliary.
They retired to Carmel in 1966 and Ski became a force in the volunteer community as a dedicated member of the SPCA, Monterey Bay Volunteer Service, Monterey Bay Aquarium (charter member), and Monterey Bay Museum and Jesters. She was also the president of the Carmel Women's Club (1972-75), a member of the Carmel Foundation and Alliance on Aging. Ski was an avid masters bridge player as well as a music and painting enthusiast. One could always hear music as they approached the family home.
Ski was pre-deceased by her husband, John, in 1974 and her son, James, in 2013. She is survived by her children, Anna Dean of Houston, Texas, Mary Madden of Forest Ranch, John Menczkowski of San Jose and Olava Menczkowska of Carmel and her three granddaughters, Kimberly Johnson (Brian) of San Francisco, Natalie Madden of Oakland and Michelle Menczkowski of Pacific Grove.
The family would like to thank Cyril and Sheila Tupino of Archway of Carmel and their loving and dedicated staff for the wonderful care of their mother. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Ski's guestbook and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019