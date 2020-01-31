|
Myrtle Schuster Glynn
March 29, 1924 - January 8, 2020
Pacific Grove
Myrtle Schuster Glynn passed peacefully from this life on January 8, 2020, at the age of 95. She had spent the last six years living with her daughter in Arizona, most recently Tempe. Myrtle lived a rich and full life. After raising three daughters, she pursued a career as a Certified Medical Assistant and spent 30 years working for doctors in Carmel and Monterey. Myrtle loved to travel and spent time in many countries, sometimes going back a second time. Myrtle is survived by one brother, Delbert (Texas); two daughters, Linda Faro and Rosemary Anderson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Glynn and one daughter, Peggy Bradshaw. Myrtle remained a member of the Monarch Church (First United Methodist Church) of Pacific Grove since 1957. Donations may be sent to Dogs For a Better Life, in Oregon. Beloved mother, life well done, rest in peace.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 31, 2020