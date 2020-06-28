Nancy CorkrumAugust 17, 1932 - June 14, 2020Former Resident of MarinaNancy Corkrum passed away on June 14th, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones. She had an illness that resulted in hospitalization, then hospice. Born and raised in Walla Walla, WA, she was a scrappy kid, and a hotshot marble player that won all the marbles! She threw the newspaper to buy a clarinet and private music lessons. She met her future husband, Richard, in high school, participating in a clarinet quartet. Three years later he joined the Navy and they got married. She attended Eastern Washington University as a music major with a music scholarship before marriage.Nancy and Richard had three daughters. They lived on both coasts before settling down in Marina, CA for 50 years. Nancy helped build the community in Marina. She knew everybody that attended Ione Olson Elementary for 40 years. She volunteered at Ione Olson, then worked there, and then volunteered again. She was a Girl Scout leader, the PTA president, an after school homework helper at the church site, a Gideon, and a choir director for Marina United Methodist Church for over 25 years.After Richard died in 2014, Nancy moved to Washington to be near family. Upon returning to Walla Walla, she joined Pioneer Methodist. She was looking forward to her 70th high school reunion in October.Special thanks are given to Hospice of Spokane for all their support during this difficult time. She leaves behind her children, Karleen Corkrum, Denise Williams (Roy), and Cynthia Van Velzer (Eric), 5 grandsons, and 2 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla on July 20th, 2020 at 10 am. No memorial service will be held at Nancy's request.