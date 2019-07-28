Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Nancy E. Rushmer


1930 - 2019
Nancy E. Rushmer Obituary
Nancy E. Rushmer
April 4, 1930 ~ July 21, 2019
Carmel Valley
Nancy E. Rushmer, born in Oakland, California to Margaret and Ernest Etherton, passed away peacefully on July 21.
She is survived by her sister, DeeDee, her daughter, Tracy, and her grandson, Adrian.
Memorial services will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Carmel Valley Library, 650 W. Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel Valley, 93924 or Rotary Club of Carmel Valley, PO Box 221845, Carmel, CA, 93922. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Nancy's guest book and leave messages for her family.


Published in The Monterey Herald on July 28, 2019
