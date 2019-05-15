Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Monterey
Hwy 68
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Eva Diaz


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Nancy Eva Diaz Obituary
Nancy Eva Diaz
March 17, 1956 - May 9, 2019
El Paso, Texas
Nancy was born on March 17, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM to Augustine and Elena Birner. She married on July 05, 1975, to Gustavo M. Diaz at St.Francis Xavier Church in Seaside, CA. She was known for her strong faith, infectious smile and her kind and compassionate loving spirit for her family. Nancy is survived by her husband Gustavo, their three children, Alberto (El Paso, TX), Elizabeth (San Diego, CA), Joseph with two grandchildren Aria & Asher (Austin, TX) her siblings Auggie, Maryann, Bertha, Henry, Patrick, Frankie & Debbie. Nancy also had many loving cousins and extended family.
Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Calvary Monterey on Hwy 68 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations on her behalf will be made to The .
831-394-1481


View the online memorial for Nancy Eva Diaz
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.