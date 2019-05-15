|
Nancy Eva Diaz
March 17, 1956 - May 9, 2019
El Paso, Texas
Nancy was born on March 17, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM to Augustine and Elena Birner. She married on July 05, 1975, to Gustavo M. Diaz at St.Francis Xavier Church in Seaside, CA. She was known for her strong faith, infectious smile and her kind and compassionate loving spirit for her family. Nancy is survived by her husband Gustavo, their three children, Alberto (El Paso, TX), Elizabeth (San Diego, CA), Joseph with two grandchildren Aria & Asher (Austin, TX) her siblings Auggie, Maryann, Bertha, Henry, Patrick, Frankie & Debbie. Nancy also had many loving cousins and extended family.
Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Calvary Monterey on Hwy 68 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations on her behalf will be made to The .
