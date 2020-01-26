|
|
Nancy G. Vera
Jan. 10, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2019
Carmel
Nancy Graham Vera passed away on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, from complications of a traumatic brain injury, sustained during a fall at home.
She fought through numerous injuries and cancer to stay by John's side, her husband of 35 years. After he passed on in September, it didn't take Nancy long to catch up with him.
Nancy was born in Champaign, IL, the eldest of two children, and attended De Pauw University and the University of Illinois.
She had a very successful career in advertising sales at broadcast stations in Chico/Redding, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Monterey/Salinas. It was at KXTV in Sacramento when Nancy met John Vera. She remembered when she first set eyes on him, she thought "That's the best-looking man I've ever seen!"
Thirteen years later, John and Nancy were married in Hawaii, and embarked on a round-the-world adventure. Nancy had always been an avid traveler, and felt especially connected to the people of Japan, Thailand, Nepal and the Holy Land.
Locally, Nancy was a Sales Executive with KSBW and KION, as well as AT&T Cable and Comcast. She wrapped up her career at the Monterey Herald as an Account Executive.
Nancy was an active member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Carmel Valley, where she served on the Vestry and directed the Annual Stewardship Event.
She was also a member of The P.E.O. Sisterhood, an international women's organization focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
The Celebration of Nancy's life will be Saturday, February 1st at 2 pm at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 28005 Robinson Canyon Rd., Carmel.
Nancy asked that memorial donations be made to St. Dunstan's Church or The Sisterhood of P.E.O. for their International Peace Scholarship Fund.
View the online memorial for Nancy G. Vera
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020