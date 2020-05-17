Nancy GardnerDec. 14, 1923 - May 4, 2020CarmelNancy Austin Gardner, long-time resident of Carmel, CA, passed peacefully of natural causes on May 4, 2020, in Redlands, CA. Born on December 14, 1923 to Leland Austin and Alice Armstrong Austin in St. Helens, OR, she was a fifth generation Oregonian who was the Century Girl at Willamette University and graduated with honors from Oregon State College in 1945.Friends remember her grace and intellect, her pride in her 3 daughters, and her devotion to her husband of 70 years, Maurice Hyde Gardner, who predeceased her in 2017.Before marrying, Nancy lived with her parents who were stationed in Peking, China, and The Presidio of San Francisco. Her father, a Lt. Col. in the Army, was preparing to depart for an assignment in Munich when Maurie asked for her hand in marriage. They wed in Woodburn, OR and moved to Richland, WA where Maurie was an engineer at General Electric on the Hanford Project.The family relocated to Orinda, San Jose, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Schenectady with Maurie's advancing career with GE. After retiring, the couple lived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Salishan, OR, and Carmel, CA. The two were ambitious travelers who loved attending the America's Cup Races, Olympics, and World's Fairs. They were perfect dance partners and shrewd bridge players (Nancy was still winning at cards several months ago).Summers were spent at their beloved home on Galway Lake, in upstate NY, entertaining friends and family, swimming and sailing. Everyone who visited felt welcome. Nancy's daughters will always remember her playing the 1812 Overture as thunderstorms roared across the lake.Nancy was an avid reader and writer. She authored two books, Sojourn in Saudi and P.O.W. 972, and gave presentations on culture and customs she documented in her travels. Her talks on Turkey were well regarded in the Carmel community. Her appreciation of fine arts included extensive study and collection of Persian rugs, Chinese artifacts and snuff bottles.In Carmel, she was a board member of the Monterey Symphony, a leader in Colonial Dames, active in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and P.E.O. Her leadership was also noted in Girl Scouts, American Cancer Society, Schenectady Day Nursery and Rainbow Girls. For over 20 years she volunteered as an usher for the NYC Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra during their summer season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.Nancy is survived by her daughters, Molly (Ron) Burgess, Redlands, CA; Joan Gardner, Portland, OR; and Sally (Bill) Andrew, Reno, NV; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service and interment will be held at the family cemetery in Hayes, WA at a future date.