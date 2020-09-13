We will always cherish the afternoon we spent with my cousin Nancy and her wonderful family at home in Seaside. Her kindness, wit, mental acuity, and commanding yet loving presence will always be remembered. In that afternoon she showed us family pictures and named almost all of the people in them, many of whom we had forgotten. May God bless her and the family.



Love,



Grace and Ron Ruggiero

Grace and Ron Ruggiero

Family