Nancy M. Davi
January 22, 1914 - September 8, 2020
Seaside
Maria Annunziata "Nancy" Davi died peacefully at CHOMP on September 8, 2020. Nancy was born January 22, 1914 in Verbicaro, Calabria, Italy. As a young child, she prayed that one day she would live in America. When she was 13 her wish came true. Nancy and her mother sailed from Naples to New York and arrived just after her 14th birthday. Nancy would tell the story of the excitement of her first glimpse of the Statue of Liberty and her brief experience on Ellis Island. Settling in San Francisco, Nancy attended school without knowing barely a word of English, but quickly learned and excelled to the top of her class. She worked for Planters Peanut Company as a billing clerk until she married her husband and moved to Monterey in 1951. She often recalled the chance meeting of her husband Thomas Davi, a handsome Sicilian fisherman, who she met after midnight mass on Christmas Eve.
Nancy lived on the Monterey Peninsula for 69 years. She worked at Seaside High School in the cafeteria snack bar enjoying the interaction with all the students.
An avid Bingo player, Nancy often frequented Seaside and Marina bingo parlors up until the recent shutdown. She didn't miss watching a game of her beloved SF Giants, enjoyed knitting and crocheting for friends and family, and communicated with family and friends on Facebook. Nancy would say her secret to a long life would be "smile often".
Nancy is survived by her daughter Tina D'Aquanno (Frank), son Thomas Davi (Emma) and her sister Louise Vicino. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Davi, brother Frank Addiego and grandson Matthew Erickson. She leaves behind her grandchildren Michael Erickson (Phylicia), Marc Erickson (Rachel), and Jessica and Kristine Davi, as well as 11 great-grandchildren whom she cherished: Cody, Karis, Emily, Shawn, Marco, Juliette, Preston and Lincoln Erickson, Jayden Saroyan, and Addie and Lia Alameda.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private burial. A Memorial Mass and reception will be planned at a later date.
The family suggests donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Carmelite Monastery of Carmel, 27601 Highway 1, Carmel, CA 93923 or online giving can be made at http://www.carmelitesistersbythesea.org
.
Condolences may be written to the family atwww.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com View the online memorial for Nancy M. Davi