Nancy Sheryl Webb Kessler

January 1, 1938 ~ May 5, 2019

Carmel

Our beautiful Mother, Nancy Sheryl Webb Kessler (81) of Carmel, CA passed away at her Carmel, CA residence after a battle with cancer. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leone Coffee Bass Webb and John Edward Bass.

Mrs. Kessler was preceded in death by her husband, Morton Kessler, in 2006; her husband, Michael Fletcher, in 2015; her daughter, Lynn (Mary Lenora) Spiggle Mello in 1994 and her brothers, Jay and David Webb.

Mrs. Kessler leaves behind her loving family: her daughters, Sheryl Kathleen (Jascha) Lee of Santa Cruz, CA and Jennifer Jo Suttie of Monterey Peninsula, CA; her step-daughters, Janice Kessler (Greg) Proud of Pleasanton, CA, Susan Barrier of Phoenix, AZ; Karen (Jeff) Paleczny of Parrish, FL and her adopted daughter, Rosa Cegobia of Carmel, CA. She was very proud of her many grandchildren: Jacob Lee, Elliot Lee, Andi Jo Suttie, William Proud, Kelly Canet, Kendra Ontell, Ryan Paleczny, Jason Paleczny, Jamie Silva, Jonathan Silva, Maria Sandoval, Lillianna Sandoval, Veronica Sandoval and Hugo Sandoval and her great-granddaughter, Olivia Ontell. She is also survived by her half-sisters and brother, Patti Webb of Madison Heights, VA, Dina Stevenson of Shade, OH, Lonnie Anderson of Columbus, OH and Michael Anderson of Johnstown, PA.

We would like to thank her dear friend and advisor, David Gellerman, for all of his love, care and support of our family.

Mrs. Kessler graduated from Longwood College, Frostburg State College and Johns Hopkins University with degrees in Nursing and Texas Woman's University with a MS in Nursing. Mrs. Kessler started her career as a Pediatric Nurse and Nursing Program Instructor at Medical College of Virginia, Cumberland Memorial Hospital (former) as Director of Nursing and then continued as an In-Service Education Consultant. She was the CEO of Shingles Medical Records System and then developed and ran Ambulatory Surgery Centers, including El Camino Surgery Center, until her retirement.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 22. If you are interested in attending, please contact Jennifer Suttie at [email protected]

Mrs. Kessler was dedicated to many causes including at-risk youth and mental health. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monterey County gofundme.com/monterey-county-at-risk-youth or NAMI at namiscc.org. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at www.thepaulmortuary.com.





View the online memorial for Nancy Sheryl Webb Kessler Published in The Monterey Herald on May 26, 2019