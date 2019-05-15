Nanette Millie Giles

November 1, 1946 - April 26, 2019

Pebble Beach

Nanette Millie Giles loving Daughter, Sister and Aunt, entered into Heaven on April 26 with her Family by her side at her Pebble Beach home.

The daughter of Eleanor and Bud Giles, Nanette was a lifetime resident of the Monterey Peninsula. She attended Pacific Grove schools and graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1964. Growing up in a busy household, Nanette had many activities and travel adventures. There were many fun times growing up on Sloat Road with her childhood friends which became her lifetime friends. Many memories of summers spent waterskiing on Lake Nacimento at the Barret Ranch, picking huckleberries on Huckleberry Hill and Lake Tahoe with Grandpa and Grandma Giles. She helped her Dad for many years with the Bing Crosby Pro-Am in Pebble Beach and later at Bermuda Run, North Carolina. Throughout her life, Nanette was an active volunteer with many local organizations.

Nanette had an especially close relationship with her Nona Millie Menniti and her cousins, David Lego, Kathleen Menniti, Stephen Caywood and The DeMeo Family in Pennsylvania. Nanette's Nona and large Italian-American family were close and influential on Nanette's outlook and purpose in life.

Nanette attended Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Monterey when she was 8 years old and that was the beginning of her lifetime relationship with Jesus Christ, her Church Family and Shepherding Group. Nanette proudly taught Sunday School with the 2 and 3 year olds with her Mom for many decades. She is lovingly remembered by generations of children around the world. Nanette's foundation of her life was her belief in God and the power of prayer. She kept a legendary answered prayer list with her daily journal that dates back over 50 years!!

Nanette had a long and exciting career with The City of Monterey from 1968 – 1997. She received many accolades and was deemed a "Legend" when she retired because of her extensive knowledge of city history and all aspects related to the Personnel of the City. Nanette and her work friends enjoyed each other's company with bowling, softball leagues, rafting trips, bus tours and travel trips.

After retiring, she worked for the family property business. Nanette handled all aspects of business with thoroughness and preciseness. Nanette traveled around the world, solo and with Family and travel friends including Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, and her favorite: Africa. Nanette loved watching professional sports and had many lively conversations with other fans. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in local tournaments with her friends and family. Nanette preferred that her ball not be spoken to after she had putted.

Nanette volunteered with Loaves and Fishes, alongside her best friend, Maiko Schran, feeding the Homeless. Nanette led by example: working daily to be a better and kinder person and share her love of Jesus Christ.

Nanette is survived by her sister, Wendi Giles (David Salinger) and beloved niece, Miranda Salinger and and the Giles, Menniti, Lego, DeMeo and Caywood Families. Her love and commitment to Family and ,especially Miranda, are lovingly remembered. Memorial Service will be May 18th at the First Baptist Church of Monterey, corner of Hawthorne and Hoffman, at 11 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to Loaves and Fishes, San Carlos Church of Monterey, 500 Church St. Monterey, CA 93950.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16







View the online memorial for Nanette Millie Giles Published in The Monterey Herald on May 15, 2019