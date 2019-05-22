Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St Seraphim's Russian Orthodox Church
Canyon Del Rey Blvd
Seaside, CA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Serbian Cemetery
1801 Hillside Blvd
Colma, CA
View Map
Natalia Yablokoff


Natalia Yablokoff Obituary
Natalia Yablokoff
January 13, 1939 - May 20, 2019
Monterey
Natalia Belinkov Yablokoff passed away peacefully at the Monterey Community Hospital On May 20. Natalia (née Dergacheva) was born in Russia on January 13, 1930. She was a long time Russian language teacher at Monterey's Defense Language Institute and a published author. She and her first husband, the dissident author and a prisoner of GULAG, Arkady Belinkov, defected from the Soviet Union to the US via Austria in 1968, while on a tourist visa in Hungary. After a stint at Yale University (1968-70), and following Mr. Belinkov's passing in 1970, Natalia worked in Washington, DC., and then moved to Monterey in 1972, where she taught at the Defense Language Institute for over 25 years.
In the 1980s Natalia was married to the head of the Russian Department at DLI, a retired Army Major, Nicholas Yablokoff, who passed away in 1988.
Funeral services will be held at St Seraphim's Russian Orthodox Church, Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955, on Friday, May 24 at 9:30 am, followed by the burial service at the Serbian Cemetery in Colma, 1801 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA at 2pm.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Natalia Yablokoff
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 22, 2019
