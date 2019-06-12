Natalie Whitney

June 1, 1933 - June 7, 2019

Monterey

Natalie Whitney (Abinante), a life long resident of the Monterey Peninsula, died Friday June 7, 2019 at her home.

Born June 1, 1933 in Pacific Grove, CA, The daughter of Leonard and Helen (Johnson) Abinante. Natalie attended San Carlos school and graduated from Monterey high school in 1951, where she was crowned Prom Queen and married the Prom King, Charles Whitney June 8, 1951.

Natalie worked at her fathers store, Abinante Music for most of her career. She was very involved with many local organizations such as The Catholic Daughters, Sons of Italy, and Italian Catholic Federation. Natalie's love was her family and her support was unwavering in both good times and in times of difficulty. Her smile and laugh would light up a room. She was the most generous and loving woman. Her quiet strength and dignity was demonstrated every day of her life. Natalie enjoyed traveling and was able to travel all over world. Her last big trip was to visit her fathers birthplace in Bagheria, Sicily in 2016.

Natalie is survived by 3 children, Steven Whitney (Cheryl), Chris Whitney, Cathy Pina (Mark), 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter Nacharl Anderson, and three brothers, Eugene, Phillip and Robert.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date so that all of her family will be able to attend.





View the online memorial for Natalie Whitney Published in The Monterey Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary