Nathalie Rosalind Whiting BunnJune 24, 1918 - September 5, 2020Pebble BeachNathalie Rosalind Whiting Bunn died peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was 102 years old. Born in Los Angeles to Dwight and Rosalind Whiting, Nathalie graduated from Smith College in 1939 with honors. She moved to Pebble Beach to marry the love of her life Thomas Bunn.An extraordinary woman, Nathalie loved life and beautiful things. She was a renowned hostess. She and her husband Tom along with Virginia and Robert Stanton founded the Wine and Food Society of the Monterey Peninsula in the early 1970s. They traveled extensively and enjoyed trips to Europe, Italy was their most favorite. Nathalie and Tom also spent part of their winters in Palm Desert, where she continued her enjoyment of golf and swimming. Nathalie played golf into her nineties. Living in Pebble Beach gave her time as well to take part in her other interests and activities including painting, playing bridge, and serving on the Junior League.Nathalie was a resident of Pebble Beach for 62 years, was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club and the Beach Club. She had a very sharp mind and was a voracious reader. In the afternoons, Nathalie could be seen walking her dog on the beach at Stillwater Cove.Nathalie Bunn was predeceased by her parents; husband, Thomas; daughter, Clonard Thomas; her brother, William Whiting and stepdaughter, Penelope Devlin. She is survived by her daughter, Josephine (Jody) Bunn of Pebble Beach and stepsons, Thomas Bunn Jr of Oceanside and Christopher Bunn of Salinas. Close relatives also include seven step-grandchildren and seventeen great-step-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the Monterey County Food Bank, 353 W. Rossi St., Salinas, CA, 93907 or to the donor's favorite charity.