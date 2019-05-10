Nelda C. Testa

June 15, 1938 - April 19, 2019

Monterey

Nelda C. Testa, born in New York in 1938, and a world traveler in her youth, arrived on the Monterey Peninsula, via the military, in the 1950's. Her father, Major John F. Testa, fondly known as the Peninsula's best ballroom dancer, eventually moved his family from Fort Ord to Pacific Grove, where Nelda went to high school. After high school Nelda attended Dominican College in San Rafael. Upon her return to the Peninsula she married a military man and a year later delivered her first, and only child, Beth Hope. She decided to become a nurse and attended Hartnell College. After completion of her nursing license Nelda was hired at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, a place she called home for 50 years. The only thing Nelda loved more than her daughter was food and wine. She was once featured in a story in the Monterey Herald "Local Nurse attends her 17th Pebble Beach Masters Food and Wine". She also had a pasta named after her at The Embassy Suites in Monterey appropriately called "Nelda's Pasta!". As the years went on she was blessed with amazing grandchildren and spent the last three years of her life with her family in Los Angeles. We are happy to be able to lay Nelda to rest in the San Carlos Cemetery with her mother, father and sister. We know she is up in heaven perfecting her already amazing pasta sauce. We love and miss you Nana!





