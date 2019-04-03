Nenita Arcenal Prieto

December 3, 1957 - March 24, 2019

Marina, California

Nenita Prieto died on Sunday, March 24 alongside her family and friends. Her viewing will be held on Friday, April 5 from 12pm-4pm at Mission Mortuary – 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940. Her service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at St Jude Catholic Parish – 303 Hillcrest Avenue, Marina, CA 93933.

Known to many as "Nitz", she was born on December 3, 1957 to Meliton and Felicidad Prieto and is the youngest of 8 siblings. She served in the US ARMY as a Chaplain's Assistant and later held roles at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, Salinas Social Security Administration, and Marina Post Office. Nenita was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Filipino America Community Club of Monterey Peninsula, and St Jude Catholic Parish.

Nitz loved to spend time with her family, host family events, and was always wearing a smile on her face. The family would like to thank CHOMP's M.D.s and Nurses, Hospice of Central Coast, and RN Bianca and Social Worker Jinny Meyers. ***For more details on Nenita's history, please visit https://missionmortuary.com/tribute/all-services/index.html

Mission Mortuary

450 Camino El Estero

Monterey Ca 93940





