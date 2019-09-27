|
|
Nikolao Moana
Oct. 23, 1932 to Sept. 15, 2019
Marina
Born in Aua, American Samoa, retired Army Master Sgt. Nikolao Moana of Marina, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 15, 2019, surrounded by family at his side.
Nikolao graduated from Roosevelt High School Oahu, Hawaii. He received his AA in Business Management from Monterey Peninsula College in 1984. After high school, Nikolao joined the US Army to serve his country. He was a proud 20+ year Army veteran. He has been awarded numerous commendations including the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster for Valor, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Air Medal, the Army Valorous Unit Award, the Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf cluster.
After retiring from the Army, Nik opened the "Gold Rush" bar in Marina for many years. His passion for golf ultimately took him to Bayonet Golf Course where he became the Head Greens Keeper for over 15 years before finally retiring. "Nik the Stick" was one of the founding members of the Menehune Golf Club of Bayonet, where he served as president for many years. He could be found almost daily on the golf course playing an early round of golf before hitting the gym. He loved sports, reading and watching "The Giants" and "The Forty Niners" win, but most especially Nik loved spending time with his family and being surrounded by his grandchildren.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Nikolao Moana is survived by his wife of 60 years, Matasami Nu'u Siufanua Moana, son Patrick L. Moana (Sukoshi), daughter in-law Lisa Moana, grandkids Nikolao Moana (Alexandria), Po'okela Moana, Zion Atalima, Koapaka Moana, Zayda Atalima, Kandace Anderson, Kris Consiglio and Erik Consiglio as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Filo and Akenese Moana, siblings (8), children George Nikolao Moana, Gene Ita Moana and Angel Susanaivanu Moana-Atalima.
Please join us in celebrating a beautiful life well lived. A mass will be held in honor of Nikolao Moana on Monday, September 30th at 10:30 am, St Jude's Catholic Church of Marina. We send our heartfelt "Thank You" to Father Ron Green of Seaside, St Jude's Catholic Church of Marina, CHOMP care staff, Heartland Hospice, Mission Mortuary and to all our loved ones who supported our aiga (family) during the last several months.
View the online memorial for Nikolao Moana
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 27, 2019