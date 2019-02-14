Norlene Brown

Jul 27, 1931 – Jan 18, 2019

Former Resident of Salinas

Norlene Sheron Brown passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18th in her Klamath Falls, OR home. Norri was a resident of Salinas for 35 years where she was a successful travel agent. After moving to Salinas, she married the love of her life, Clyde Brown in 1978. Norri enjoyed playing golf, sailing on the Monterey Bay and was a passionate bridge player.

Always having loved the water, the couple bought property on Upper Klamath Lake in Oregon in 2004. Norri oversaw the building of their dream home she designed. The couple have been residents of Klamath Falls since 2005.

Norri is preceded in death by her son, Paul Richard Lynn. She is survived by Clyde, her daughter Bonnie Ruth Lynn and step-children Suzanne Pelkey and Scott Brown (Colleen). She also has five grandchildren (Danielle (Tim), Joshua (Jessica), Jillian (Erik), Brian (India) and Brandon) and three great-grandchildren (Edward, Caroline, Ottilia).

The family will hold a private memorial service in the Spring of 2019.





