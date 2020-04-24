|
Norma Edith Borden-Meza
December 16, 1946-March 29, 2020
Resident of Monterey
Norma Borden-Meza passed away on 3/29/2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Panama Canal Zone, Panama on 12/16/1946. She came to the United States in 1954. She was a lifelong resident of the Monterey Area and retired from Community Hospital in 2010.
Norma had such a love for life and was known as a Jokester and a true Spitfire. She loved dancing, laughing, red wine and most of all her daughters.
She is predeceased in death by her parents Fermina and Carlos Borden and her brothers, Carlos Borden Jr. and Jose Borden.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters Mina Rosales, Tina Grantham, Carrie Kunkle, and her sister Esilda Torres.
Norma was blessed with eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing that she was welcomed into Paradise by the loving arms of her one true love, Victor.
A Celebration of her life will be planned at a future date.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 24, 2020