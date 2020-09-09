1/
Norma Jean Favalora
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Favalora
September 9, 1937 - August 3, 2020
Pacific Grove
In memory of Norma Jean on your Birthday.
Happy Birthday to a loving mother. You had such a caring and loving heart of GOLD. You thought of others first, helping out family and donating to charities.
She leaves behind husband Joe, sisters Luanne Carmenita of Monterey and Brenda Neto of Seaside, sons Randy and Chuck, grand and great-grandchildren of CA and OR.
She loved her family, talked every morning to loved ones, loved the outdoors, her roses and camping in Big Sur. She loved everyone and most of all loved the Lord.
We love you and miss you every day.


View the online memorial for Norma Jean Favalora

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved