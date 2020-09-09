Norma Jean FavaloraSeptember 9, 1937 - August 3, 2020Pacific GroveIn memory of Norma Jean on your Birthday.Happy Birthday to a loving mother. You had such a caring and loving heart of GOLD. You thought of others first, helping out family and donating to charities.She leaves behind husband Joe, sisters Luanne Carmenita of Monterey and Brenda Neto of Seaside, sons Randy and Chuck, grand and great-grandchildren of CA and OR.She loved her family, talked every morning to loved ones, loved the outdoors, her roses and camping in Big Sur. She loved everyone and most of all loved the Lord.We love you and miss you every day.