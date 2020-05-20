Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson
July 3, 1940 - May 14, 2020
Gonzales
On May 14, 2020, Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson, loving husband and father, died suddenly at the age of 79, due to an accident while spending time with his beloved horses.
Norm was born on July 3, 1940 in Austin, MN to Herbert and Lotus (Witt) Nelson. He was a graduate of DePauw University and Washington University School of Medicine. Norm completed his medical internship at Great Lakes Naval Hospital and his residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He retired from the Navy as a Captain and 28 years of combined service.
Norm specialized in obstetrical medicine at Health Care for Women in Salinas, CA, delivering more than 5,000 babies during his career. His passions were his family, patients, friends, and community service. Norm was authentic and humble. He found the interests of others, interesting; making them feel important and heard. Norm was an avid horseman, skier, traveler, tennis player, reader, and music lover; accomplished on trumpet, guitar, and vocals. He was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his wife, Corinne, and children/stepchildren; Michael Nelson (Laura), Jill Nelson (David Kingston), Judy Nelson (Shannon Watters), Jessica Cohen (Leeor), Matthew Nelson (Jennifer), Elizabeth Harvey (James), Amy Nelson, Elizabeth Pickart (John), and Matthew Eaton; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Liz and Lotus; and niece Jennifer and nephew Aaron.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital (Obstetrical Mother/Baby Unit), Christine Marie Star Riders, or Encuentro de Vaqueros.
