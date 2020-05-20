Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson
July 3, 1940 - May 14, 2020
Gonzales
On May 14, 2020, Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson, loving husband and father, died suddenly at the age of 79, due to an accident while spending time with his beloved horses.
Norm was born on July 3, 1940 in Austin, MN to Herbert and Lotus (Witt) Nelson. He was a graduate of DePauw University and Washington University School of Medicine. Norm completed his medical internship at Great Lakes Naval Hospital and his residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He retired from the Navy as a Captain and 28 years of combined service.
Norm specialized in obstetrical medicine at Health Care for Women in Salinas, CA, delivering more than 5,000 babies during his career. His passions were his family, patients, friends, and community service. Norm was authentic and humble. He found the interests of others, interesting; making them feel important and heard. Norm was an avid horseman, skier, traveler, tennis player, reader, and music lover; accomplished on trumpet, guitar, and vocals. He was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his wife, Corinne, and children/stepchildren; Michael Nelson (Laura), Jill Nelson (David Kingston), Judy Nelson (Shannon Watters), Jessica Cohen (Leeor), Matthew Nelson (Jennifer), Elizabeth Harvey (James), Amy Nelson, Elizabeth Pickart (John), and Matthew Eaton; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Liz and Lotus; and niece Jennifer and nephew Aaron.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital (Obstetrical Mother/Baby Unit), Christine Marie Star Riders, or Encuentro de Vaqueros.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com


View the online memorial for Dr. Norman Dorr Nelson





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved