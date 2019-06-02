Norman Plotkin

Aug 6, 1923 - May 11, 2019

Monterey

Dr. Norman Plotkin passed away peacefully on May 11th, at the age of 95 in Monterey California, a place he loved. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nathalie.

Norman is survived by his three sons, David, Fred and Larry, his daughters-in-law Cyd, Brenda and Joni, six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Norman was buried along with Nathalie's ashes at the Albany Historic Jewish Cemetery in Albany, Oregon.

Norman was the last of his generation, the son of Jewish immigrants from shtetls in Belarus. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn NY, he became a diplomat, professor and community leader. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Norman loved music and singing, and was a dedicated member of Monterey's choral society, performing with Monterey Voices until the last week of his life.

Norman served in WW2 in the Army air force at Dum Dum Air force base in Calcutta, India as a radio operator on C46 and C47 cargo planes making daily runs throughout India and Burma.

After the war he attended UCLA on the GI bill for a degree in accounting, and then Georgetown university for a Bachelor of Foreign Service.

In 1951 he married Nathalie Chasick and began a family; In 1962 he was accepted into the US State Department as the disbursement officer to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In the mid 60's he moved the family to Claremont California where he obtained his PhD in economics while teaching at Claremont men's college and Harvey Mudd.

Norman began teaching Economics at the Naval Post Graduate school in 1969 (DRMEC.) He retired in 1984 and took up travel, jewelry-making and singing.

Norman was an early member of the peninsula's Congregation Beth Israel, a frequent Board member; President, Treasurer, and fund raiser. He was a passionate supporter of Israel and local chairman of the UJA.

Education was a top value for Norman and Nathalie; even though they rarely spent money on themselves, they set up college funds for each of their 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren allowing them to attend college without debt.

Norman will be remembered as a generous, patient, gracious man with a great attitude about life who always believed in the strength of the human mind and spirit to overcome any challenge.





