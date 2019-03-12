|
Norman T. Conrad
Sept.9, 1933 - March 2, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Norman died peacefully in his residence in Los Gatos, CA on Sat, March 2, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Alice Conrad and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Conrad, his children Leann Block, Brian Conrad, Kent Conrad, and Pamela Greene, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He received his BA in Business from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and his Masters in Education from San Jose State University in San Jose, CA. He was a retired elementary school teacher of 30 years at Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 2 pm at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 5100 Camden Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to a in his name.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 12, 2019