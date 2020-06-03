Odessa Coleman
April 3, 1918 - May 23, 2020
Seaside California
The family of Odessa Coleman shares the loss of its Matriarch. Odessa was blessed by God for 102 years. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2020 with her son Ernest by her side. She was born in Marlin, Texas on April 3, 1918 to Henry Miles and Rosia Stewart. She graduated from high school in McKinney, TX, and later moved to Phoenix, AZ and then to Pacific Grove, CA before making Seaside, CA her home. She resided on the Monterey Peninsula for over 70 years. She was adored and beloved by all who knew her.
Odessa joined Hayes Chapel in Seaside and then moved her membership to New Hope Baptist Church in Seaside, CA in 1979. She served on the Nurses' Guild for many years and was also on the 'We Care' Committee where she called and checked on the senior citizens of the church. She was the church's oldest member and was respectfully known as "Mother Coleman". Mother Coleman was also in good standing as a member of the local Eastern Star Chapter.
Mother Coleman will be missed for her loving, supporting, caring ways and captivating smile. She was an avid player of cards games, bingo and could compete with the best in a game of dominoes. She loved going to the movies with her friends & family. She looked forward to the annual 17 Mile Drive she took after her birthday brunch celebration with family at Scales Restaurant on Fisherman's Wharf. Working on her puzzles while gazing out her front window, she was as dependable as the daily five o'clock whistle that the Seaside Fire Department used to ring. She worked at the Cannery and then later worked for various families in Monterey County including the Powell family.
She married Rayfield Coleman in 1951 and remained faithfully committed to him. Odessa was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her step-father Hiram Taylor, her sister Willie Mae Hall, and two brothers Edward James Taylor and Clarence James Taylor.
She is survived by her son Ernest H. Millegan of Seaside, CA; her sister Paula London of Los Angeles, CA; three sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor of Compton, CA, Jessie Mae Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, and Arlee Love of Seaside, CA; three grandsons, Michael Millegan of Kirkland, WA, Marquis Millegan of Irving, TX, and Rayfield Coleman of Oakland, CA; one granddaughter, Naja Coleman of Warrensville Heights, OH and two great-granddaughters, Whitney Millegan of Atlanta, GA and Ajahna Coleman of Warrensville Heights, OH. There are numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that she treated as if they were her own. Odessa invited many into her home and cared for them. Also, she had a fondness for babies.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the New Hope Baptist Church of Seaside. Donations will go toward honoring her legacy with the purchase of the inscription on the pew that she sat on every Sunday. New Hope Baptist Church, Attn: Odessa Coleman Legacy Committee, 1304 Sonoma Avenue, Seaside, CA 93955 or you may donate online through Givelify on the New Hope Baptist Church website at www.nhbc-seaside.com.
Mission Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside CA 93955
Odessa Coleman
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 3, 2020.