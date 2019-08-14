|
Oscar Torres Pabey
Oct, 14, 1924 - Aug. 5, 2019
Marina
Oscar Torres Pabey, 94, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. Oscar was born in Penuelas, Puerto Rico and was the last survivor of 15 children. He enlisted in the Army and was trained as a transportation specialist after serving in many parts of the world. He retired after 22 years. He went on to work as a civil servant for the Fort Ord Commisary. Oscar was full of life, loved everybody and supported many emotionally and economically. He loved to sing and dance to his beloved upbeat Latin music. He fished the ocean and played Dominoes all of his life. He also enjoyed going to the casinos once in a while. His family and friends adored his gentle nature, his endearing smile and his generous heart.
Oscar is survived by his three sons, Oscar, Jaime and William. His daughter, Daisy also survives along with 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. His late wife Luisa, had been waiting 10 years to reunite with him in Heaven.
Visitation will take place on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 9:00-11:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00am all at the St. Jude's Parish 303 Hillcrest Ave. Marina, CA 93933.
Interment with Military Honors and Committal will follow at 1pm at Mission Memorial Park 1915 Ord Grove Seaside, CA 93955.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019