Pamela Lord
February 2,1965 ~ December 23, 2019
San Diego, CA
Pamela Haynes Lord was born February 2, 1965 to John Dutch Lord and Janet Haynes Lord. She grew up in Carmel and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and dance from UC Santa Barbara.
She met the love of her life, Adam, shortly before her graduation from UCSB at a local bar where he was bartending. They were married in July 1994.
Pam had a life-long passion for ballet which she shared with her sisters. After she stopped dancing herself, she worked in public relations and marketing for the San Francisco Ballet for 10 years.
She and Adam were passionate surfers and enjoyed catching waves in Santa Cruz, Hawaii and Costa Rica. She took up running, joining Adam in the San Diego Track Club.
Pam was managing director at Canale Communications, a strategic life science communications firm where she worked for nearly 10 years since the company was founded. She guided executives and led award-winning communications initiatives to build the reputations of dozens of public and private therapeutics, diagnostics and life science tools companies.
Pam died Dec. 23, 2019 with her husband at her side.
Pam was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Adam Kittlaus; siblings Susan Bovey; Jane Lord (Pepijn Zeevenhooven); Patricia Eisenhaur (Steve); J. Paul Lord (Gayle); step-mother Marjory Lord. She is also survived by Adam's father Paul Kittlaus (Janet Vandevender); his mother Genie Holmes; siblings Mark Kittlaus (Jennifer); Ann Kittlaus (Jay Byrne); Aaron Ferreira (Stephanie); and nieces and nephews Beverly, Samuel, Maxwell, Nathan, Erin, Paul, Tilly, Annalicia and Natalia.
If you wish to honor Pam's memory, donations may be made to the Clearity Foundation or the Emilio Nares Foundation.
Her Celebration of Life was held Feb. 29 in San Diego.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 5, 2020