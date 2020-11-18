Pamela MappJuly 5th 1959 - October 30, 2020MarinaPamela Gail Mapp, age 61, passed away in her home on October 30, 2020. She is survived by five siblings. Her brothers, Glenwood Mapp Jr., of Germany, Gregory Mapp of Nevada and Norman Mapp of San Jose. Her sisters, Wanda Terry of Nevada and Monica Mapp-Smith of Seaside. She is also survived by her sons Christopher and Austin Mapp. Pam was born in Monterey, CA on July 5, 1959 to the late Glenwood Mapp Sr., and the late Melva Mapp. A lifelong resident of Monterey County, she attended Monterey High School and Monterey Peninsula College. Pam was an avid reader and typist and loved the Spanish language. She lived in Seaside, until moving to Marina in 1997. Pam was a friendly neighbor and devout Jehovah's Witness. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and warm loving smile. A private service was held on November 14, 2020. Memorials and acknowledgments can be made to Monica Mapp-Smith, PO Box 1065, Seaside, CA 93955.