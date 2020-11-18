1/1
Pamela Mapp
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Mapp
July 5th 1959 - October 30, 2020
Marina
Pamela Gail Mapp, age 61, passed away in her home on October 30, 2020. She is survived by five siblings. Her brothers, Glenwood Mapp Jr., of Germany, Gregory Mapp of Nevada and Norman Mapp of San Jose. Her sisters, Wanda Terry of Nevada and Monica Mapp-Smith of Seaside. She is also survived by her sons Christopher and Austin Mapp. Pam was born in Monterey, CA on July 5, 1959 to the late Glenwood Mapp Sr., and the late Melva Mapp. A lifelong resident of Monterey County, she attended Monterey High School and Monterey Peninsula College. Pam was an avid reader and typist and loved the Spanish language. She lived in Seaside, until moving to Marina in 1997. Pam was a friendly neighbor and devout Jehovah's Witness. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and warm loving smile. A private service was held on November 14, 2020. Memorials and acknowledgments can be made to Monica Mapp-Smith, PO Box 1065, Seaside, CA 93955.


View the online memorial for Pamela Mapp

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved