Pamela Ruth Borrego-PetzoldtJuly 19, 1954 - November 12, 2020MontereyPamela Ruth Borrego-Petzoldt, 66, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer.Born in Monterey on July 19, 1954, to Ruth and Herman Lloyd Petzoldt. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1972.Pamela is survived by her daughters, Christina Prakash and Jennifer Bailey of Seaside, CA; her sister, Debby Clark of Clovis, CA and brother, Dan Hoppy of Fountain Valley, CA; and grandchildren Kyle and Blake Bailey of Seaside, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Herman Petzoldt; and brother Stephen Petzoldt.Pamela enjoyed playing the piano with her grandson Kyle and loved music (specifically by Elvis Presley and Elton John). For the past eight years, she worked for the Monterey School District at La Mesa Elementary School as a Supervisory Assistant. She was loved and will be missed by many. She loved spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother. Pamela was especially proud of her grandsons and absolutely loved watching them play in all of their different sporting events.Her family wishes to thank the nurses of the Infusion Center and all other staff members of the Monterey Community Hospital who knew Pamela; for their compassionate and wonderful care over the last five years.The family would also like to give special thanks to Pamela's boyfriend Sam Tarantino, close friend, Celeste Frye; and caregiver Rosey Singh. Sam, Celeste and Rosey helped them care for Pamela during her battle with cancer, especially during the final months of her life and they don't know what they would have done without them.Private family services will be held; and her interment will be at the Monterey City Cemetery.