Pamela Sue JacksonNovember 16, 1952 - September 5, 2020Squaw ValleyPamela Sue Jackson, 67, a homemaker, died early Saturday morning on September 5, 2020, at Clovis Community Medical Center. A longtime resident of the Monterey Peninsula, Pamela was born November 16, 1952, and later resided in Squaw Valley, CA until her passing. Pamela had an infectious laugh that was truly endearing. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her beloved pets, collecting crystals, and was an avid reader and book collector of various genres. She especially enjoyed stories of angels as they provided comfort, inspiration, healing, and hope. As a young adult, she enjoyed participating in fun, competitive activities including softball and darts. Pamela is survived by her husband, Kenneth Jackson; son, Christopher Dickson; daughters Suzanne Lomeli and Kendra Jackson; stepdaughter Anita Jackson and her three children; seven grandchildren; and brothers Tom Beisker and Bill Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Eddie Stewart; sister, Brenda Gates; and brother, Michael Stewart. Details on Pamela's memorial service to be held Saturday, September 26, will be made available by contacting the Bermudez Family Cremations and Funeral home at (831) 207-4255 no later than Friday, September 25, 2020.Condolences may be written to the family at