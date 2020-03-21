|
Pat Teresa
July 11, 1933 - March 17, 2020
Salinas
We celebrate our beloved Mother, Pat Teresa who passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on July 11, 1933 in Santa Cruz, CA.
There are people in this world who make a difference and Mom was definitely one of them. A woman with a huge heart and love for her family and friends. Mom always put everyone else first. In 1950 she met the love of her life Tony Teresa and they were married 34 years, raising four children in Salinas, prior to his passing in 1984.
Mom was a graduate of Salinas HS and received her AA Degree at Hartnell Community College in 1983. She worked for the Salinas Unified School District for 29 years. Pat was a great sports enthusiast supporting Tony's athletic and coaching career and never missing a school or sporting event of her four children. Last year she was recognized at a Hartnell football game for her 60 years of cheering on and supporting Hartnell Athletics.
Mom's favorite time of year was Thanksgiving where she would host a 4-day event for all the family that could join her. Her home was full of kids, dogs, sleeping bags, lots of delicious food, laughter and football. She would cook for weeks preparing for their arrival. It is a tradition she kept alive for over 50 years.
Mom loved traveling, especially to her cabin in Arnold, CA with her two dogs Lilli and Dolly where they would stay for months at a time. She enjoyed cruise vacations, lighthouses and traveling to see her daughter Linda in El Dorado Hills and friends Mary and Frank Geller in Oregon. She enjoyed all of her Bunko friends and the 40 plus years of getting together having fun playing the game, sharing great food and socializing. Mom also loved making and decorating her famous Birthday cakes for her grandkids. Some memorable and very special times for the kids.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents John and Charlotte Richards, sister Norma (Gay) Day and father, Harris (Ace) Dennis. She was blessed with four children and is survived by her daughter and three sons, Mike and wife Jody (Idaho), Steve (Salinas), Linda and husband Kelly Tatum (El Dorado Hills), and Dan (Salinas). 10 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson.
Our family wants to give a special thanks to VNA Hospice of Salinas who provided wonderful care and help to Mom and our family. Rita her primary care provider for over a year has become a part of our family and we are all extremely thankful for all the love she showed Mom. A big Thank You as well to caregivers Tania and Minerva.
Mom leaves behind a wealth of family and a life time of friendships.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you may honor Mom's memory with a donation to: VNA Hospice or SPCA.
