|
|
Patricia Brandt
Feb. 24, 1923 - Sept. 8, 2019
Fredericksburg, Texas
Mom aka Grandma Patsy slipped off to heaven on September 8, 2019. Patsy was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 24, 1923, the first of nine children. She lived in Columbus until she married. She met dad at a young folks' hangout at Buckeye Lake in Ohio and at age 19 became his bride.
Dad's stint in the Army Air Corps had them stationed on several airbases state side. They lived in Ohio briefly after the war and dad's employment moved them from Rochester, New York to California, Chicago and finally in retirement to Pebble Beach, California.
Dad traveled extensively for business and mom "held the fort" raising 5 children along the way. She was a constant in our lives, a true 24-7 homemaker. She somehow found a way to participate in the Junior League, volunteer as a Pink Lady, spend time helping with the Police Athletic League and even play a little golf, bridge and dominoes.
Mom's love of the Beach took them on vacations to Sanibel Island and Boca Grande, Florida. Collecting shells, tarpon fishing and bird watching were the highlights.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother to her brood. She was a "go to" mom and a very good listener. Her positive advice always made any situation better.
She was predeceased by her 8 brothers and sisters, her husband of 64 years and her youngest child, Gregory. Mom is missed by her four surviving children: Carol F. Brandt, Sara B. Barnard, William D. Brandt, Jr., and James H. Brandt, Sr.; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren
View the online memorial for Patricia Brandt
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 27, 2019