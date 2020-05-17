Patricia "Pat" Burleson
1932 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Burleson
Oct. 3, 1932 - April 25, 2020
Santa Cruz
Patricia "Pat" Burleson was born Patricia Henneken in Monterey, CA, on October 3, 1932, and passed away peacefully in her Santa Cruz home on April 25, 2020. Pat was a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties with her Henneken family roots steeped in this area's history. If you would like to read the full obituary and leave condolences for Pat's family, please visit the Oakwood Memorial Park website at www.scmemorial.com.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 17, 2020.
