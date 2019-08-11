|
|
Patricia CM Rowedder
Mar 28, 1930 - Aug 1, 2019
Carmel
Patricia (Pat) Catherine Mary Rowedder of Carmel was born in Bournemouth, England in 1930. She attended the Southern College of Art in Bournemouth and then completed her training at St Martins Art School at the University of London. Following graduation, she worked on Bond St in London in the field of art restoration and was involved in restoration of art from both the British Museum and Her Majesty's art collection.
She left the field of art restoration to follow her passion of photography. Starting as a photographer in the fashion industry in London, she was then hired by the London Daily Mirror, focusing primarily on the theatre/celebrity section. It was at the Daily Mirror that she met Dennis Rowedder, her late husband.
With the itch to travel, both Patricia and Dennis moved to Australia and took positions at the Sydney Sun, where Patricia wrote for the Sydney Sun Sunday Magazine and the Sun's fashion section. In 1958, Dennis and Patricia moved to Carmel, and later Carmel Valley. Dennis was hired as the Chief Photographer/Reporter for the Monterey Hearld and then later became the KNTV 11 ABC Monterey region news chief. Patricia was a celebrity freelance photography for People Magazine and the National Enquirer. In this role, she photographed some of the most famous celebrities in the world such as Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, Ray Bolger, and Elizabeth Taylor, to name just a few. Also, Patricia took a position as the chief photographer for the Monterey Game and Gossip and chief photographer for the Archdiocese of Monterey.
After their careers in journalism, Patricia and Dennis started the first Monterey area real estate magazine, Homes and Land Magazine, showcasing the finest properties on the Monterey Peninsula. In addition, they opened and ran for many years the English tearoom "The Stickey Wicket" which was first located on Ocean Ave and then moved to Delores Ave.
Patricia is survived by her sons Dennis and Tony Rowedder, daughter-in-law Cecilia, and eight grand-children, Andrew, Paul, Patricia, Trevor, Elisabeth, Francis, Mary, and Clare.
A memorial service will be held at Carmel River State Park at the end of Carmelo St, Carmel, at the lagoon parking lot on September 21st at 10:00 am. Reception to follow.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019